Delta Airlines Attendant Doesn’t Like “Attitude,” Kicks 5 Passengers Off Flight

Of those five, one was a child. According to reports, none of the passengers were put up in a hotel by Delta for the night, even though they were booked for a flight out only the next day. They’re thinking of suing, especially since they’re convinced they did nothing wrong.The incident started when the attendant (not named, pictured here) told passenger Robyn Rodgers, aka DJ Reborn, to put her phone in airplane mode. Safety regulations demand that all devices be switched off during takeoff, or put into airplane mode.Rodgers says she did as instructed, but asked the attendant to not “stand over me” because she knew how to turn the phone on her own. The attendant’s response was indicative of the way the situation would escalate: “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off.”Video of the incident is available and was posted to Instagram: another passenger saw what was happening and took out his phone to record. In total, three other passengers came to Rodgers’ defense, telling the attendant that she had done as instructed and that they had seen her do so. The attendant had them booted off the flight as well.Though Rodgers had informed her that she had complied with the standard policy, the attendant rushed to the front of the plane and came back with security, telling her the plane was going back to the gate.All four adults and one child spend the night in Indiana at their own cost, because Delta wouldn’t cover the expense of a hotel. In the company's eyes, they were in the wrong, even though they tried their best to explain the situation.SkyWest operated the flight, which functioned as a Delta connection. SkyWest says it’s looking into the incident, given Rodgers’ belief that it was racially motivated. Delta is yet to address the situation in any way.