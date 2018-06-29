Delta Airlines Attendant Doesn’t Like “Attitude,” Kicks 5 Passengers Off Flight

The incident started when the attendant (not named, pictured here) told passenger Robyn Rodgers, aka DJ Reborn, to put her phone in airplane mode. Safety regulations demand that all devices be switched off during takeoff, or put into airplane mode.
Rodgers says she did as instructed, but asked the attendant to not “stand over me” because she knew how to turn the phone on her own. The attendant’s response was indicative of the way the situation would escalate: “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off.”
Video of the incident is available and was posted to Instagram: another passenger saw what was happening and took out his phone to record. In total, three other passengers came to Rodgers’ defense, telling the attendant that she had done as instructed and that they had seen her do so. The attendant had them booted off the flight as well.
Though Rodgers had informed her that she had complied with the standard policy, the attendant rushed to the front of the plane and came back with security, telling her the plane was going back to the gate.
All four adults and one child spend the night in Indiana at their own cost, because Delta wouldn’t cover the expense of a hotel. In the company's eyes, they were in the wrong, even though they tried their best to explain the situation.
SkyWest operated the flight, which functioned as a Delta connection. SkyWest says it’s looking into the incident, given Rodgers’ belief that it was racially motivated. Delta is yet to address the situation in any way.
Apologies y’all this is a LONG post but I have to share this. First, I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities,I have grappled with sharing my experience. It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral. So I was on a flight leaving Fort Wayne, Indiana this past Saturday June 23rd after doing a DJ workshop for #gearfest @sweetwater for @serato when I was unfairly ejected from @delta flight 4527. Just before take off the flight attendant rudely told me to put my phone on airplane mode.As I was swiping to it the attendant menacingly stood over me with her arms folded waiting for me to do it. I told her “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me” She became agitated and said “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off” I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on. She stormed to the front then came back to my seat and said we were going back to the gate. She then accused me of not turning on airplane mode after being “told to do so several times”. She only asked me once. I then asked her “What can we do to rectify this so that we can all go?” She said “You can comply” and I repeated that I had and she argued I did not. At that point the passenger sitting behind me @ryanmillerphotos told her that I had complied and he witnessed me doing so. She then threatened to kick him off of the flight as well. A Latina woman two rows ahead politely asked the flight attendant to sit down so that we could fly and the attendant snapped at her. We returned to the gate an officer boarded the plane and the flight attendant directed him to take me, the Latina woman @ryanmillerphotos off of the flight then the entire plane had to deboard. Subsequently 4 adults and a little boy were ejected permanently from the flight and stranded in Indiana with no place to stay as @delta refused to put any of us,including the man with the child,in a hotel. That was the last flight out. Elena, the Latina woman who was also ejected was rushing