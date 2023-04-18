Decade-Old BMW 1 Series on Sale for a Small Fortune, More Expensive Than the New XM

A dealer is selling an over-10-year-old BMW 1 Series for more than the German marque's top-of-the-line models, including the high-end 2023 XM. For some, it might be unfathomable why anyone would consider getting a bare-bones Bimmer with outdated features, and an aging one, no less. But for those in the know, buying this low-mileage 1M becomes a matter of why not?

12 photos Photo: BMW