Decade-Old BMW 1 Series on Sale for a Small Fortune, More Expensive Than the New XM

A dealer is selling an over-10-year-old BMW 1 Series for more than the German marque's top-of-the-line models, including the high-end 2023 XM. For some, it might be unfathomable why anyone would consider getting a bare-bones Bimmer with outdated features, and an aging one, no less. But for those in the know, buying this low-mileage 1M becomes a matter of why not?
Some say buying an old BMW is perhaps one of the most terrible financial decisions one could make. Given the abundance of high-tech electrical components jam-packed into these cars, that notion might not be so far-fetched. Many things can go wrong with old Bimmers featuring various intricate parts that scream 'expensive electronic everything,' especially as these cars age.
Add the reliability concerns of certain BMW engines on top of all that, then you have yourself a fixer-upper nightmare. When that happens, owners will brace themselves to pay for what will probably cost them more than purchasing the car itself. If you still insist on buying an old BMW anyway, it might as well have a nameplate worth gawking at, right? However, the 1 Series isn't exactly flagship material as it's a range mainly consisting of smaller, entry-level vehicles.
Of course, the car in question isn't your average 1 Series; it's a BMW 1M. Not to be mistaken with the legendary BMW M1 supercar, the 1M is a performance variant of BMW's 1 Series, sporting a plethora of upgrades that put it a cut above its base counterparts. To the untrained eye, the 1M could easily pass off as the nearly-identical 1 Series coupe, albeit with some minor aesthetic alterations. Upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this vehicle isn't meant for everyone; it's reserved only for those who genuinely love driving.
Thanks to its wider body, improved suspension, and stripped-down interior, not to mention the litany of upgrades it shares with the E92 M3, the 1M is as capable on the track as it is on public roads. The result is a proper driver's car with a penchant for speed and precision, making the 1M desirable among auto enthusiasts and BMW purists alike. Its performance adds a lot of punch as well; with its 3-liter I6 engine producing 340 horsepower, going from 0 to 62mph (0 to 100 km/h) only takes under 5 seconds. So, how much are people willing to pay for such an unadulterated driving experience?
In 2018, a low-mileage BMW 1M was sold at an auction for $64,500, while in 2022, another unit with less than 8,000 miles on the odometer went for as much as $90,000. Although the 1M's starting price was only around $46,000 when it debuted in 2011, its recent sales history suggests these so-called entry-level M cars may have been undervalued all along. If that wasn't impressive enough, this pristine 1M recently offered by an enthusiast shop might change your mind about how valuable these older-generation Bimmers can be.
The seller claims this particular unit comes with "no drama" or any juicy backstories, for that matter. That's because all its original parts were left untouched for so long that it's as if it rolled straight from the factory. On top of its rarity and condition, this 1M is also loaded to the brim, packing $10,000 worth of options. From an iDrive system and SatNav display to Premium Package and heated seats, yes, this compact Bavarian banger comes installed with just about every option available back then.
M Power (is everything)
Despite being an M car, the 1M has no fancy dual-clutch transmission or brawny V8 power plants found on its higher-end siblings like the E89 Z4s and E92 M3s. In fact, its base version doesn't have much in terms of features – the iDrive system, standard infotainment display, sunroof, and pop-out cup holders are all absent here. The satellite navigation display, which usually comes standard even in the base models, was sold as an option. What each BMW 1M does have are things that matter the most to drivers: lighter weight, nimble handling, and sheer driving bliss.
Oldie but goodie
It's worth noting that the 1M Coupe was only released as a limited-production 2011 model, with the total U.S.-allocated units amounting to no more than 740 examples. While its low volume already makes the 1M rare, finding one with low mileage is even harder to come by. It isn't surprising how owners tend to rack up mileage on such a fun-to-drive car, but it is baffling how this mint condition 1M only has 153 miles on the clock.
The seller claims this particular unit comes with "no drama" or any juicy backstories, for that matter. That's because all its original parts were left untouched for so long that it's as if it rolled straight from the factory. On top of its rarity and condition, this 1M is also loaded to the brim, packing $10,000 worth of options. From an iDrive system and SatNav display to Premium Package and heated seats, yes, this compact Bavarian banger comes installed with just about every option available back then.
A car that originally came with a sticker price of about $54,000 is now offered at a jaw-dropping $200,000 – an over three times appreciation in 12 years. To put that into perspective, the all-new, cutting-edge, 500-plus horsepower 2023 XM costs nearly $160,000. Enthusiasts with money to burn ought to reach out to the dealer stat, as this might be their opportunity to own a preserved time capsule that's still capable of keeping up with the times. At least in this condition, you won't have to worry about the dreaded electrical Gremlins old Bimmers are notorious for.