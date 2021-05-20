Daymak Is Making a Killing Selling Off-Road LEVs, Three-Wheelers and Flying Cars

2 Trike Project Seems to Have What It Takes to Be the Future of Urban Mobility

Daymak has been around in one shape or another for some 20 years, selling imported lightweight e-bikes and then moving to its own creations, such as a solar-powered scooter and its younger sibling, the Beast , which lost the solar panels in the process. As of late last year, Daymak is selling an entirely new line of electric vehicles, including off-road LEVs, three-wheelers, and a flying car.We’ve spoken about this lineup before, but here’s a short recap. It’s called Avvenire , which stands for “future” in Italian, and it includes six EVs in two variants, Deluxe and Ultimate. Deluxe is, despite the name, the base model. These LEVs (light electric vehicles) are Terra, an all-terrain e-bike; Foras, a fully-enclosed recumbent e-bike; Tectus, anenclosed mobility scooter; Aspero, a fully-enclosed AWD vehicle; Spiritus, a three-wheeler ; and Skyrider, an actual flying car.Pre-orders on all six LEVs opened in December and, in the months since, have reached a total of over $326 million in revenue. That doesn’t mean that Daymak has cashed this kind of money from customers, but that it could, if all the vehicles pre-ordered are delivered. Even so, the entire Avvenire lineup has a total of nearly 10,500 orders, most of which come from wholesale, Forbes notes.Pre-order numbers are indicative of the level of interest in a new product. From this perspective, Daymak is making a killing and stands to truly revolutionize themarket, just like it hopes to do.Deliveries for LEVs in the lineup start next year, exception for the Skyrider, which is still pending government and international regulation. As much as we all like to dream of the day when we’ll be able to commute to work in flying cars (or air taxis, if you prefer this term), we’re far off from that moment. The industry of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off vehicle, which the Skyrider is) needs better battery technology; it also needs local and international approval and regulation and, just as importantly, it needs the proper infrastructure.Speaking to the media outlet, Daymak founder and CEO Aldo Baiocchi says that at least that last issue has been partially handled, sort of. Daymak LEVs will use wireless charging by parking over the parking station, so there’s that taken care of. The Skyrider only has a range of 100 km (62 miles), so it will probably spend a lot of time over these wireless charging spots.The future is electric, Daymak is convinced, and heightened interest in the Avvenire lineup is proof of that. Increased demand is also explained by the current international context, where lockdowns and social restrictions have become the norm, Baiocchi says. So much time indoors has offered the occasion to reconsider transport options. Nonetheless, “Everybody's going electric,” he adds. “It's not a question of if, but when.”That brings us to something we discussed before concerning Daymak: the future sounds great on paper, but words are not enough to make humanity’s EV dreams come true. All Daymak has to show for the Avvenire lineup as of the time of writing are drawings, renders, and 3D-printed models. A Terra prototype should have come in April this year, followed by a Tectus in May. Daymak offers no news on either and no explanation for it.Still, the numbers are great. Before we get ahead of ourselves with big proclamations about the future of humanity and reshaping the automotive industry, it’s best to remember that they have no correspondent in reality as great as these figures are. Yet.