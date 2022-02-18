Dacia Is Sending the Duster (Again) to a Women-Only Rally-Raid Race

The 2022 Duster will be sent on a racing mission to Morocco. It’s the fifth time the Romanian carmaker is joining the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc in an attempt to keep its winning records intact.
Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc is a car-centered race that takes place in Morocco. It’s a nine-day off-road adventure that starts in the city of Erfoud and ends in Essaouira. It begins on March 18 and ends on the April 2, 2022. The competitors are named “gazelles” because they must find the shortest possible routes between checkpoints without destroying the car or endangering themselves. First to arrive unscathed wins.
The competition doesn’t allow the use of modern navigation technology. Crews can only make use of maps and compasses.
The Duster is registered in the Crossover category and will have three crews made from two women each. The Dacia Duster Gazelles already have a reputation in the competition. The C-SUV has helped drivers win every year since 2017. The all-female crew is coming from Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, France and Morocco.
Dacia will provide support again for the three Dusters that’ll find themselves on the starting line. One crew is pushing in 2022 for their second win.
“Psychiatrist, Marie Dumas, and financial executive director, Juliette Crépin, will join the Rallye for the first time ever as crew 301. Cousins, they are embarking on the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles to test their mettle and courage, to push themselves, and to experience something entirely new that is as exciting as it is fulfilling. Marie and Juliette support ASF, a Moroccan-based NGO that has been helping single mothers over the past 30 years seek stable employment,” says Dacia in a press release.
The carmaker says the three participating cars won’t need any special preparation. The Duster will have to face the desert yet again.
Dacia's owner Renault has a plant in Tangier, Morocco. The French automaker also sends fully electric vehicles like the Zoe to participate.
The competition doesn’t allow the use of modern navigation technology. Crews can only make use of maps and compasses.
The Duster is registered in the Crossover category and will have three crews made from two women each. The Dacia Duster Gazelles already have a reputation in the competition. The C-SUV has helped drivers win every year since 2017. The all-female crew is coming from Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, France and Morocco.
Dacia will provide support again for the three Dusters that’ll find themselves on the starting line. One crew is pushing in 2022 for their second win.
“Psychiatrist, Marie Dumas, and financial executive director, Juliette Crépin, will join the Rallye for the first time ever as crew 301. Cousins, they are embarking on the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles to test their mettle and courage, to push themselves, and to experience something entirely new that is as exciting as it is fulfilling. Marie and Juliette support ASF, a Moroccan-based NGO that has been helping single mothers over the past 30 years seek stable employment,” says Dacia in a press release.
The carmaker says the three participating cars won’t need any special preparation. The Duster will have to face the desert yet again.
Dacia's owner Renault has a plant in Tangier, Morocco. The French automaker also sends fully electric vehicles like the Zoe to participate.