Czech Manufacturer Offers a VTOL Experience at One of the Greatest Airshows

When we say that the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) bug has spread across Europe, we're not kidding. Although it's not as far ahead as its German, British, or Italian competitors, this Czech eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer has big plans.
Every year, the exhibition center in Friedrichshafen, Germany, located close to the airport with the same name, houses one of the world's most important general aviation events. This year, at AERO Friedrichshafen, an eVTOL prototype will make its way among helicopters, gyrocopters, piston aircraft, and drones.
This is the 3MV1_NG, the subscale version of a future five-seat hybrid-electric VTOL. The company that will be displaying this prototype with a 25 kg (55 lbs) weight and a wingspan of 3.4 meters (11 feet) is Zuri.
This is yet another electric aviation startup hoping to conquer the world with its air taxi. It's based in the Czech Republic and has been working on an efficient alternative to conventional airplanes since 2017.
Back to the airshow, Zuri will delight guests not just with the subscale version of its future aircraft but also with a VTOL flight experience –a simulated one. With the help of a simulator and VR headsets, event visitors will have the chance to feel what it would be like to fly an electric aircraft as a pilot or a passenger.
The Zuri 2.0 is a VTOL with both a passenger and cargo configuration. It mainly stands out due to the hybrid powertrain. Thanks to this, it will offer a greater range than purely electric VTOLs. The future aircraft promises an impressive range of more than 435 miles (700 km) and a cruising speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the Zuri 2.0 will be packed with advanced technology, including a fly-by-wire system, sensors with AI algorithms for object recognition, and a complex autopilot feature that uses data from multiple sources, such as traffic and geographical terrain. The passenger version is designed to carry up to five people.
In the Fall of 2021, the Czech aviation company completed the first hover flight of a large-scale demonstrator. The flight tests took place at an airport near Zbraslavice and saw the VTOL demonstrator reach a 9.8 feet (3 meters) altitude in hover flight.
Since then, Zuri has come a long way regarding financial support. If it was considering crowdfunding for developing its aircraft back then, it has secured €400,000 ($439,000) as part of its pre-series A investment round. By the end of it, Zuri hopes to have €1.5 million ($1.6 million) for the development of its five-seat electric air taxi.
Until then, the subscale prototype will be displayed at AERO Friedrichshafen from today until April 22.
