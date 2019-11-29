autoevolution

Custom Krugger "Art Deco" Quad Is Part Bentley W12 Part Motorcycle

Frederic Krugger is one of the best custom motorcycle builders in Europe, a man with a unique vision. Even car people might find his work with BMW appealing. However, the Krugger FD has four wheels and is thus more worthy of our attention, even though it's not like any car we know.
We're no art experts, but Krugger's style seems to be based on the gothic look with a bit of Streamlining era and Art Deco mixed in, landing somewhere between the antique cars of the 1930s and... Batman The Animated Series. Because of the choice of paint, this unique vehicle also reminds us of Bugatti, although the engine powering it came from another VW Group member.

It's a 6-liter turbocharged W12 from Bentley making around 750 horsepower. And before you go imagining a fantastic power-to-weight ratio, know that the FD weighs about 1,250kg, about the same as a Golf. Didn't they put a W12 in the Golf that one time? Regardless, it will also be equipped with a small electric motor to avoid firing the 12-cylinder lump unnecessarily. You see that on a lot of Pebble Beach or Villa d'Este concepts.

The media hasn't gone nuts over this piece yet, but it probably will after its first major public outing in January 2020. Krugger is liked by his customers for his attention to detail and selection of materials. That's why the guys who commissioned it, businessmen Francois Fornieri and Andre Dupont, gave him a free hand and didn't get to see the FD until it was finished.

The outcome is a build straight out of the 1930s, started with a simple set of sketches, a custom tubular frame onto which the hand-crafted aluminum body panels are attached. There are no CNC machining or CAD models here. It can't be mass-produced, though those wheel fairings would look good on just about anything.

