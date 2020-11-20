Custom Honda CB750 Primo Boasts Holographic Decals

Boes.ch 100 Is a Modified BMW K100 Fit for a Sailor, Has Wooden Panels

Sure, it looks absolutely drool-worthy, but it’d look even better parked outside my house. 9 photos



This sexy beast is powered by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four monstrosity, with sixteen valves and a healthy displacement of 748cc. At around 9,000 revs, the air-cooled colossus is capable of producing up to 78 hp, while a crushing torque output of 49 pound-feet (66 Nm) will be supplied at 7,000 rpm. A five-speed transmission hands the mill’s power over to a chain final drive, leading to a generous top speed of 126 mph (203 kph).



Back in 2018, one such entity landed in the hands of a revered workshop that hails from the Bulgarian city of Varna. The enterprise in question goes by the name of



The crew kicked things off by removing the standard subframe unit to make room for their very own loop-style counterpart, which hosts an LED rear lighting strip and a neat leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. Furthermore, they went about treating the suspension to a selection of top-grade modules, while CB750’s brakes were honored with state-of-the-art parts from Brembo’s catalogue.



We also notice a bespoke triple clamp that supports a Motoscope Mini speedometer from Motogadget, as well as a pair of laced hoops, hugged by high-performance Bridgestone tires. Next, the entire thing was rewired, and Motogadget’s M-unit Blue has been installed to keep the electricals running. A custom four-into-two exhaust system enables the inline-four engine to breathe a little more freely.



