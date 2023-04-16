Custom Hellcat Dodges Stock Nature, Looks Like a Muscle Car Predator

Every gearhead and their grandmother knows that the Dodge Challenger is a very aging product. It has been around since 2008, though during this time, the (now) Stellantis-owned brand has constantly upgraded it, hence why it is still extremely popular with muscle car enthusiasts.
That popularity has a lot to do with the very powerful SRT Hellcat versions, which allow the two-door Dodge to challenge (pun intended) the likes of the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. They can occasionally threaten a few modern-day muscle cars in a straight-line sprint as well, and depending on how skilled the drivers are, beat them too. All Hellcats feature a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine under their hoods, in various states of tune, and they sport additional tweaks inside and out that vary depending on the model.
Without anyone tampering with its internals, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat enjoys a jaw-dropping 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque. Opt for the Redeye variant, and those numbers will increase to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm). As for the Jailbreak and Super Stock, they boast an even more impressive 807 horsepower. The priciest 2023 model-year Challenger that money can buy today is the Super Stock, which carries an MSRP of $89,695. That is $2,005 more than the Redeye Widebody Jailbreak. The lineup kicks off at $31,100 with the V6-powered SXT, which has 303 horses on tap.
Numerous Challenger Hellcats are out there, so certain owners want to make theirs a bit more special. Multiple tuners have all sorts of upgrades on their shelves for Dodge's muscle car, comprising everything from new wheels and suspension setups to different exterior attachments and, ultimately, neck-snapping power boosts. Challengers with four-digit outputs are certainly common, and so are Camaros and Mustangs, for that matter. Most of them are stars at their local drag strips, and due to their fearless nature, they have been known to prey on the occasional supercar now and then.
As for the pictured copy, we couldn't tell you if it has had its supercharged V8 engine massaged in any way. What we can highlight, however, is that it sports enhanced looks courtesy of the more pronounced apron up front. It also rides closer to the ground than the stock Hellcats, and it sits on a set of aftermarket wheels that Rohana made. Sporting black racing stripes and a few yellow accents, various decals decorate the red paint, and overall, this is one of those projects that we can get behind without asking too many questions, like how much power it has. But can you? Work that keyboard and let us know by dropping a line in the comments area down below.
