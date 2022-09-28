This 1,080-HP Dodge Hellcat Is "Catching Criminals Wherever It Roams in Texas"

Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI that gave birth to the Hellcat line is no stranger to big power numbers. On 100-plus octane fuel, the Demon-spec engine develops a simply ludicrous 840 horsepower and 770 pound-foot (1,003 Nm). This particular example of the breed is no Demon, but it’s more powerful than a Demon according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

16 photos