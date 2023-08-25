autoevolution
 

Custom 1971 Chevrolet K20 Pickup Is a V8-Powered Work of Art, Took Over 10 Years to Build

Published: • By:
GM’s second-generation C/K series trucks were built between 1967 and 1972. They were sold by both Chevrolet and GMC and the range was comprised of full-size pickups, chassis cab trucks and commercial trucks too.
1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off 29 photos
Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution
1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off
The same platform on which these trucks were built (the so-called C/K Action Line) was also utilized for other utility vehicles, such as the Chevy Suburban, GMC Carryall, the K5 Blazer and the GMC Jimmy.

For the 1967 model year, GM designed its C/K trucks with durability and comfort in mind, while also boosting convenience features in order to make them better for personal use. In the years to come, several other updates were carried out, resulting in a redesigned steering wheel, new hood, new grille, larger rear windows, and then some.

When 1971 came around, the entire Action Line underwent a mid-cycle refresh, earning sharper-looking front fascias (on both Chevy and GMC trucks), a new egg crate grille design rocking the Chevy bowtie, standard front disc brakes, and a tilt steering column (optional).

This model year is of special interest to us because it pertains to what we just found getting auctioned off – a heavily customized 1971 Chevy K20 long-bed truck, a project that took over 10 years to complete, according to the seller. They also claim that the money invested in building this truck was upwards of $130,000.

Starting with the exterior, it was repainted in blue and features a shaved (and relocated) release lever for the tailgate, a cowl induction hood, chrome bumpers, custom grille, dual side mirrors, spray-on bedliner, tinted windows, plus these new chrome 17-inch wheels with 285/70 Cooper Discoverer AT3 tires.

Now we arrive at the suspension mods, which are substantial and include the Skyjacker lift kit, heavy-duty leaf springs, and rear Air Lift air springs controlled by a WirelessAir compressor system. We definitely can’t accuse this truck of not meaning business.

Inside, you’ll find a custom bolstered leather bench seat with blue stitching, a Vintage Air climate control system, power windows, kick panel-mounted Kicker speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Lokar shifter, replacement Dakota Digital gauges, Tekonsha trailer-brake controller, and a touchscreen JVC head unit with Bluetooth and a rear-view camera function.

1971 Chevrolet K20 pickup truck getting auctioned off
Photo: Bring a Trailer
There’s also a FiTech digital display stored in the glove compartment, for what it’s worth.

Last, but not least, the engine. It’s a replacement 454 ci V8 boasting a custom camshaft, long-tube exhaust headers, MSD ignition system, FiTech fuel injection system, Edelbrock intake manifold, Dual electric cooling fans, and an MSD high-torque starter.

Power is sent either to the rear or to all four wheels via a 4L80E four-speed automatic gearbox, working alongside a dual-range transfer case, 10-bolt front axle and a 14-bolt rear axle with a Nitro Gear & Axle differential cover.

We’re not exactly sure how much horsepower this thing has, but the seller claims that the truck’s been dyno-ed and the peak torque figure was 550 lb-ft (745 Nm). That’s plenty of pulling power.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
tuning classics trucks Chevrolet Chevy Chevrolet K20 auction custom
About the author: Sergiu Tudose
Sergiu Tudose profile photo

Sergiu got to experience both American and European car "scenes" at an early age (his father drove a Ford Fiesta XR2 supermini in the 80s). After spending over 15 years at local and international auto publications, he's starting to appreciate comfort behind the wheel more than raw power and acceleration.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories