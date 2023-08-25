Custom 1971 Chevrolet K20 Pickup Is a V8-Powered Work of Art, Took Over 10 Years to Build

GM’s second-generation C/K series trucks were built between 1967 and 1972. They were sold by both Chevrolet and GMC and the range was comprised of full-size pickups, chassis cab trucks and commercial trucks too.
The same platform on which these trucks were built (the so-called C/K Action Line) was also utilized for other utility vehicles, such as the Chevy Suburban, GMC Carryall, the K5 Blazer and the GMC Jimmy.
For the 1967 model year, GM designed its C/K trucks with durability and comfort in mind, while also boosting convenience features in order to make them better for personal use. In the years to come, several other updates were carried out, resulting in a redesigned steering wheel, new hood, new grille, larger rear windows, and then some.
When 1971 came around, the entire Action Line underwent a mid-cycle refresh, earning sharper-looking front fascias (on both Chevy and GMC trucks), a new egg crate grille design rocking the Chevy bowtie, standard front disc brakes, and a tilt steering column (optional).
This model year is of special interest to us because it pertains to what we just found getting auctioned off – a heavily customized 1971 Chevy K20 long-bed truck, a project that took over 10 years to complete, according to the seller. They also claim that the money invested in building this truck was upwards of $130,000.
Starting with the exterior, it was repainted in blue and features a shaved (and relocated) release lever for the tailgate, a cowl induction hood, chrome bumpers, custom grille, dual side mirrors, spray-on bedliner, tinted windows, plus these new chrome 17-inch wheels with 285/70 Cooper Discoverer AT3 tires.
Now we arrive at the suspension mods, which are substantial and include the Skyjacker lift kit, heavy-duty leaf springs, and rear Air Lift air springs controlled by a WirelessAir compressor system. We definitely can’t accuse this truck of not meaning business.
Inside, you’ll find a custom bolstered leather bench seat with blue stitching, a Vintage Air climate control system, power windows, kick panel-mounted Kicker speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Lokar shifter, replacement Dakota Digital gauges, Tekonsha trailer-brake controller, and a touchscreen JVC head unit with Bluetooth and a rear-view camera function.
Last, but not least, the engine. It’s a replacement 454 ci V8 boasting a custom camshaft, long-tube exhaust headers, MSD ignition system, FiTech fuel injection system, Edelbrock intake manifold, Dual electric cooling fans, and an MSD high-torque starter.
Power is sent either to the rear or to all four wheels via a 4L80E four-speed automatic gearbox, working alongside a dual-range transfer case, 10-bolt front axle and a 14-bolt rear axle with a Nitro Gear & Axle differential cover.
We’re not exactly sure how much horsepower this thing has, but the seller claims that the truck’s been dyno-ed and the peak torque figure was 550 lb-ft (745 Nm). That’s plenty of pulling power.
There’s also a FiTech digital display stored in the glove compartment, for what it’s worth.
