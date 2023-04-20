Cupra Teases Tavascan Electric Crossover Coupe Prior to April 21 Premiere

The crossover coupe segment is about to gain another model, although a battery-electric one this time. It is called the Tavascan, has SEAT's performance and electrified brand Cupra behind it, and it will be unveiled tomorrow, April 21, at 18:30 CEST (12:30 PM EST).
Previewed by a sexy concept car almost four years ago, the Cupra Tavascan will retain a small amount of those design traits. However, it was toned down for production, hence the more restrained looks.
Prototypes caught in the open recently had their bodies wrapped in thick camouflage. Still, it was obvious that the model has triangular headlights, a closed-off grille, and a cleaner-looking front bumper. The nose is pointier compared to the study, and the roofline is less arched behind the central pillars, meaning it will have better headroom and a bigger cargo area behind the seats. The tailgate, rear bumper, and taillamps are different on the production model, which will feature aerodynamically optimized wheels for an improved driving range, likely wrapped in special tires to keep the noise in check.
The show car had seating for four, with two individual seats at the rear. On the other hand, the production variant is expected with a rear bench and seating for five. Mind you, due to the compact proportions of the crossover, three might be a crowd, especially on longer journeys. Copper accents will likely decorate the interior, perhaps joining the recycled materials used throughout the cockpit. The infotainment system should feature a horizontal display, and it will sit next to the digital dials, with both screens likely having a tablet-like design.
Beneath the new skin, the Cupra Tavascan presumably hides the MEB platform. The Volkswagen Group's construction is versatile, supporting different electric motor setups with two- and all-wheel drive. It's the foundation stone of other vehicles made under their umbrella, like the Skoda Enyaq iV, VW ID.4, and Audi Q4 e-tron, to name but some.
Powertrain specifications will be announced in due course, though in the range-topping flavor, the Tavascan could launch with a dual-motor setup, maybe with a little over 300 horsepower combined. The driving range of the study, which used a 77 kWh battery pack mounted in the floor, was 280 miles (450 km). Other powertrains will likely join the family eventually, and we expect the lesser models to feature a single motor with two-wheel drive.
Cupra will announce the availability of the Cupra Tavascan in due course, but in all likelihood, it will be a global product. That does not mean, however, that it will launch stateside because the Mediterranean auto marque is not present in our market, though they are considering it. The order books are expected to open later this year.
Prototypes caught in the open recently had their bodies wrapped in thick camouflage. Still, it was obvious that the model has triangular headlights, a closed-off grille, and a cleaner-looking front bumper. The nose is pointier compared to the study, and the roofline is less arched behind the central pillars, meaning it will have better headroom and a bigger cargo area behind the seats. The tailgate, rear bumper, and taillamps are different on the production model, which will feature aerodynamically optimized wheels for an improved driving range, likely wrapped in special tires to keep the noise in check.
The show car had seating for four, with two individual seats at the rear. On the other hand, the production variant is expected with a rear bench and seating for five. Mind you, due to the compact proportions of the crossover, three might be a crowd, especially on longer journeys. Copper accents will likely decorate the interior, perhaps joining the recycled materials used throughout the cockpit. The infotainment system should feature a horizontal display, and it will sit next to the digital dials, with both screens likely having a tablet-like design.
Beneath the new skin, the Cupra Tavascan presumably hides the MEB platform. The Volkswagen Group's construction is versatile, supporting different electric motor setups with two- and all-wheel drive. It's the foundation stone of other vehicles made under their umbrella, like the Skoda Enyaq iV, VW ID.4, and Audi Q4 e-tron, to name but some.
Powertrain specifications will be announced in due course, though in the range-topping flavor, the Tavascan could launch with a dual-motor setup, maybe with a little over 300 horsepower combined. The driving range of the study, which used a 77 kWh battery pack mounted in the floor, was 280 miles (450 km). Other powertrains will likely join the family eventually, and we expect the lesser models to feature a single motor with two-wheel drive.
Cupra will announce the availability of the Cupra Tavascan in due course, but in all likelihood, it will be a global product. That does not mean, however, that it will launch stateside because the Mediterranean auto marque is not present in our market, though they are considering it. The order books are expected to open later this year.