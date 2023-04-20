Cupra Leon Sportstourer Gets Botox Shots, Bandages Hide the Facelift

Cupra has been on a roll recently, as they have several new models in the making, including the Tavascan electric crossover coupe due tomorrow (April 21). The Formentor is also getting a refresh, and so is the Leon Sportstourer, which seems to sport some similar design updates.
Caught while doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring in Germany, the sporty compact wagon made by Cupra under the close watch of its parent company SEAT, which in turn operates under the Volkswagen Group's roof, stood out immediately due to the extensive amount of camouflage up front.
This is where it will sport most changes that will set it apart from the current one, like the new headlights flanking the different grille. The lower section of the bumper is new as well, as it has a taller and narrower central air intake, apparently, alongside smaller side vents. Don't mind the camo on the front fenders and hood, as these will carry over, perhaps with a few adjustments to fit the fresh design.
For now, the rear bumper, diffuser, tailgate, and lighting signature carry over without any updates. Nevertheless, as the testing phase of the car advances, you can expect these parts to be overhauled too. The signature quad exhaust pipes and the diffuser look identical too. If it's one thing that was changed, for the time being anyway, it is the corporate logo sitting in the middle of the tailgate, as it looks slightly more prominent, just like it does on the facelifted Formentor that is also in the making.
We wouldn't look forward to any significant updates on the inside. However, new software for the infotainment system is possible, alongside a revised center console and perhaps a new steering wheel. Elsewhere, it will be the same sporty cockpit, with sports seats and the usual amount of copper trim. Mind you, that is what we think anyway, as our spy photographers couldn't get close enough to the prototype to take a few pictures of the interior too.
A wide range of engines powers the current Cupra Leon Sportstourer, and there is no reason to believe they will reshuffle the powertrain family. That doesn't mean that certain units will not be updated in order to emit less carbon dioxide and become more frugal. Again, that's our two cents on the matter and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the Spanish company steps forward to detail the oily bits. That might happen later this year, as the facelifted sporty wagon could be a few months away from being unveiled. Either that or an early 2024 presentation is possible. So, would you want to see it in the States, next to other Cupra models?
