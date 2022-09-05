CUPRA Leon Range Gains Two New Gasoline Engines Plus 'V1' Trim Level for Added Value

Tired of all the pricey electric and plug-in hybrid cars? You shouldn’t be, because they’re here to stay. But if you are and you live in the UK, CUPRA has you covered with two new available gasoline powertrain options for the Leon, neither of which is electrified.
The Spanish brand is also boosting the value rating of the Leon by introducing a new and generously equipped trim level, dubbed V1.
Thus, opting for a V1-spec CUPRA Leon means getting the following standard gear: 18-inch Machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a 12-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, CUPRA drive profile selection, KESSY Advanced keyless entry and start, Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control, plus a rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes to complete the look.
As for the two powertrain options, both the Leon 5-door hatchback and the Estate variant will be available with a 1.5-liter TSI gasoline unit with 150 hp, and a 2.0-liter TSI gasoline option with 190 hp. The latter will be equipped exclusively with a DSG automatic gearbox.
“The CUPRA Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximize the offering for our customers, making it more customizable and grow its sales targets,” said CUPRA VP for sales and marketing, Kai Vogler. “With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve a big success with the CUPRA Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”
That last part rings true, by the way – this new line-up of gasoline engines pretty much aligns the Leon with the Formentor range.
Order books in the UK for these new Leon variants are scheduled to open in early October, starting with the Leon hatchback in V1 trim, fitted with the 1.5L DSG option. Other variants will follow in due course.
