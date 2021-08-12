4 2021 Cupra Leon Revealed as 310 HP Wagon or Plug-In Hybrid: OMG, Yes!

VIDEO: Sit Back and Watch the Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Attack the Nurburgring

Companies such as Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport have pretty much rendered front-wheel drive hot hatchbacks useless, as their high-end, all-wheel drive models pack more power than some previous-gen supercars.



From the Renault Megane RS to the Ford Focus ST, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai i30 N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and its Mediterranean cousin, the



Now, if you have a soft spot for quick SEATs, then you have come to the right place, because you are about to see the



Mind you, this isn't one of those videos that show it take on the stopwatch, but one that concentrates on its agility, sprinkled with a powerslide, as it goes from apex to apex, like a true predator, with a skilled driver holding on to the wheel.



As for the model set loose on the famous German racetrack, it is a HP (300 PS / 221 kW ) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, identical to the Clubsport version of the Golf GTI.



The thrust is channeled to the front axle via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. From zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 5.7 seconds, whereas top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).



However, if pure driving fun sits high on your list and you cannot be bothered with lap times and quick takeoffs, then there are plenty of models to choose from – if you live in Europe, that is.From the Renault Megane RS to the Ford Focus ST, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai i30 N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and its Mediterranean cousin, the Cupra Leon , all of them can put a big smile on your face, and so can the BMW 128ti, which, sadly, is also front-wheel drive.Now, if you have a soft spot for quick SEATs, then you have come to the right place, because you are about to see the new Cupra Leon in action at the Nurburgring, from the cockpit, with the electronic stability control (ESC) turned off, and in the Cupra driving mode.Mind you, this isn’t one of those videos that show it take on the stopwatch, but one that concentrates on its agility, sprinkled with a powerslide, as it goes from apex to apex, like a true predator, with a skilled driver holding on to the wheel.As for the model set loose on the famous German racetrack, it is a Cupra Leon 300 TSI , which uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine as the new Golf GTI. It pumps out 296(300 PS / 221) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, identical to the Clubsport version of the Golf GTI.The thrust is channeled to the front axle via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. From zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 5.7 seconds, whereas top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).