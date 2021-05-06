This Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii Was Made for Queen Elizabeth II, Is Now for Sale

Cupra Leon Gains Entry-Level 241 HP 2.0L TSI Engine, Will Hit 62 MPH in 6.4 Sec

Prices for the new model start from £31,460 OTR ($43,732) for the VZ1 trim, while the VZ2 will set you back at least £32,695 OTR ($45,450). This powertrain is available exclusively with the VW Group’s DSG automatic gearbox, allowing for a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 6.4 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph).According to Cupra, this new 2.0-liter TSI (turbocharged) unit will offer a perfect balance between performance, efficiency and comfort. Also, yes, it is the exact same engine you get in the VW Golf GTI , although the latter is 0.2 seconds faster to 62 mph.In terms of standard features, the VZ1 trim gets 18-inch machined black and silver alloy wheels, sports bumpers, black brake calipers, chrome and copper interior detailing (a Cupra special), flat-bottomed perforated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, sports bucket seats, plus a rear diffuser with oval quad exhaust tips (two per each side).Meanwhile, you also get a digital gauge cluster, 10-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto compatibility), four USB-C ports, wraparound ambient lighting, illuminated door sills, three-zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start, and a rearview reversing camera.As for the VZ2 trim level, it adds 19-inch machined black and silver alloy wheels, to go with the Dynamic Chassis Control function which enhances the sporty hatchback’s driving characteristics and ride quality.The flagship model of the Cupra Leon range continues to be the 296 hp (300 ps) variant, rocking the same drivetrain as the 2021 VW Golf GTI Clubsport.Prices for the new model start from £31,460 OTR ($43,732) for the VZ1 trim, while the VZ2 will set you back at least £32,695 OTR ($45,450).

