Crashed Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Could Roll Over to Your Garage

If you need to spice up your life, are not afraid of elbow grease, and have the funds and knowledge to bring a super SUV back to its initial shine, then stick around, as this Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk could be your next project car.
Made in 2020, and currently resting in a garage somewhere in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it has 14,018 miles (22,560 km) under its belt and was involved in a serious accident.
The Copart listing reveals that it rolled over at one point, and since it is advertised under their ‘Recovered Thefts’ category, we are going to assume that it was stolen, and retrieved in this condition.
Speaking about the way it looks, its face was basically ripped off. Significant damages can be seen on the right side, where everything needs to be changed. The front and rear windscreens were broken in the impact, which also left deep marks on the axles, as the wheels do not align anymore.
It is likely that the structure was affected too, and moving on to the cockpit, we can see other damages, including deployed airbags. This is definitely a long-term rebuild, assuming that it is possible to breathe new life into it, so anyone interested in the wreckage should definitely inspect it in person to know what to expect.
The ad doesn’t say anything about the condition of the powertrain, but it doesn’t seem to have been affected. This is the icing on the cake, as far as the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is concerned, as it produces 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.5 seconds, a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed, and makes it a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, on a good day.
