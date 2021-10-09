Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Strips for the Scrap Yard, Hits the ‘Used’ Car Market

1 ZJ and WJ Jeep Grand Cherokees Should Turn Out Trackhawk in Real Life As Well

From completely burned piles of junk to totally stripped vehicles, people would sell just about anything on the used car market. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk , or what used to be one anyway, is part of the latter category and is looking for a new home. 11 photos



You might be wondering why was it totally stripped, and that’s a very good question, but only the owner, and perhaps vendor, know the answer. Nonetheless, it was probably involved in a very serious accident, and that could have been the only way to still make some money off it.



Speaking of the financial part, the ad claims that the estimated retail value of a 2018



Made in 2018 and located in Atlanta, Georgia, it is advertised on Copart with missing everything. The whole front end would need to be sourced, together with the doors, tailgate, lights, interior, axles, brakes, wheels, transmission, engine, and others, because what you see is what you get.

You might be wondering why was it totally stripped, and that's a very good question, but only the owner, and perhaps vendor, know the answer. Nonetheless, it was probably involved in a very serious accident, and that could have been the only way to still make some money off it.

Speaking of the financial part, the ad claims that the estimated retail value of a 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, albeit one that hasn't gone through an extensive diet, is $79,175. Jeep, on the other hand, is asking at least $88,690 for the 2021 model, before destination, dealer fees, and options. It's offered with 20-inch black satin aluminum wheels, and Laguna leather interior at no extra cost.

With the Launch Control engaged, which is also standard, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs 3.5 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-96 kph). It has a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), and the performance puts it in the same zone as the 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque Lamborghini Urus, which is just as fast to 60 mph and can keep going up to 190 mph (306 kph). Powering Jeep's super SUV is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, making 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque.