Corvette Z06 Tries Its Best to Beat the Nissan GT-R, but It’s All in Vain

The brand new Z06 variant of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a true dream machine, and an absolute track and drag weapon but its predecessor wasn’t exactly a slouch either. Not by far, because its performance is up there with the previous generation supercars.
Packing an LT4 engine, based on the same small block foundation as the LT1 powering the era’s Corvette Stingray, it has no less than 650 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque available at 3,600 rpm.
Should you have asked the bowtie brand how quick the previous Corvette Z06 was, they would have told you that the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds. By comparison, that’s around two tenths of a second slower than the magnificent Ferrari Enzo. Flat-out, you’re looking at 196 mph (315 kph).
But why did we put the spotlight on the older Corvette Z06 when there is a new one out? That’s because it recently hit the drag strip to prove its mettle against the Nissan GT-R. The fabulous Godzilla may be very old in today’s car market, but it is nonetheless quick off the line. It can also put many expensive rides in its corner, yet is the American sports car one of them?
On paper, that would be a yes, because the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in just a little over 3.2 seconds. And that’s with the most humble version of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, which is good for 480 hp. With 600 hp available via the right pedal, the time drops to a staggering 2.5 seconds in the Nismo, which is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.
As a result, the GT-R definitely holds the upper ground, and as it happens, it beat the hell out of this ‘Vette in three consecutive races, no matter what the driver of the Z06 did.
