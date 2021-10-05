Consider Insurance Costs - These Are the Top Five Most Expensive Cars to Insure

Granted, if you can afford one of these pricey rides, you probably aren’t particularly concerned about buying a new set of skins for it or the outlay for an oil change, but you might find yourself stunned at the cost of insuring your new vehicle.
So here are five of the most expensive rides to insure on the road this year.
The single most expensive car to insure for 2021 is a Maserati Quattroporte. Making sure your investment in this bit of Italian automotive awesome stays safe will set you back a mortifying $5,040 a year - or about (on average) somewhere around $420 USD per month. That amounts to something like 240% more cash than what the average U.S. driver pays for their full-coverage, top-of-the-line auto insurance policy.
A 2021 Maserati Quattroporte, very much in keeping with the prices of a comparable Audi A8, BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-class, is aimed at your upscale, nonconformist luxury car buyer. And it is undeniably gorgeous and offers the correct not of exclusivity. It can come with a twin-turbocharged V6 or a twin-turbo V8 engine, both of which put out northwards of 500 horsepower. It also includes the requisite supple leathers, silky silks, eye-catching metals and buttery smooth wood components.
And as a result, a high-performance set of wheels like Quattroporte is sure to cost more to insure - lots more. Add in factors such as the age of the driver age, past driving record, tickets or accidents and the owner’s credit score will also impact insurance costs.
According to the Zebra, and insurance comparison site, the top 5 most expensive cars to insure in 2021 are the Maserati Quattroporte at more than $5,040 annually, the Audi R8 $4,568, the BMW i8 at $4,372, the Mercedes-AMG GT at $4,130 and the Nissan GT-R at $4,064 per year.
The price to insure a $101,000 Quattroporte makes the price to insure a Porsche Panamera - the 10th-most expensive car to insure - seem a relative bargain at just $3,386.
