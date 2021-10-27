Compact and Versatile X8 Apex Can Fully Inflate an SUV Tire in Under 10 Minutes

Touted as the world’s most advanced tire inflator, Fanttik’s new X8 Apex is both compact and versatile, being able to inflate any type of tire in the easiest and fastest way possible. Moreover, it brings a few bonus features to the table as well.
Portable tire inflators are not a new thing, but most of them come with frustrating limitations. Either they are not powerful enough to handle flat tires, or their battery life leaves room for improvement. But the X8 Apex promises to be a game-changer, boasting an inflation pressure range from 3 to 150 PSI (0.2 to 10.3 bar) and offering five preset modes.
Described as the tire inflator reinvented by petrol heads, Fanttik’s X8 Apex can be used for all types of inflatables from car, motorbike, or bicycle tires to sports balls and more. It includes an air tube and two adaptors, a Schrader-Presta valve, and a needle valve. The device is easily portable and comes with a built-in 7,800mAh rechargeable battery that requires four hours to be fully charged. Fanttik claims that the tire inflator lasts for up to 300 days in standby mode on a single charge.
The X8 Apex can fully inflate a typical SUV from 0 to 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. An auto-shut-off function automatically stops the device from further inflating the item once it detects it is fully inflated.
With a cordless and extremely user-friendly design, the tire inflator has a large LCD screen and five touch buttons. Real-time info such as the remaining battery, the tire pressure, and inflation modes are displayed on the screen.
As compact as it is, the X8 Apex still packs some useful bonus features. It has a LED flashlight (an outdoor lighting mode and SOS flashing mode) and it can also be used as a power bank to charge your phone, thanks to its USB port.
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator can be yours for a pledge of approximately $80, but this is a Super Early Bird so make sure you hurry. The estimated delivery date is December 2021.
