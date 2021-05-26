Insane Tire Experiment Aims to Achieve the Speed of Sound on Makeshift Device

The last time we took a break from any scientific considerations and blatantly entertained our minds with something equally crazy and inventive, there was just one easy option. Of course, it was created by the good folks behind the Garage 54 YouTube channel, as they were trying to figure out a way to control two Lada cars welded together to form a widebody monstrosity. Now they’re abusing the Russian brand’s cars in new and inventive ways.
As always, they’re trying to come up with an experiment that no one has ever thought of or at least dared put into practice. So, a few days ago, they used the interesting Lada assembly for a different attempt. This time around, it’s not the cars that were abused, which might be a first, as they were stretched and in between appeared a makeshift device holding a poor snow tire.
Basically, the idea was to see what happens when the separated Ladas got the solid rear axles bolted together up and running just for fun. Of course, something had to be attached to them to keep things interesting, so a tire was hooked up to see how fast it could spin. As far as we can tell, from the math calculations based on the rpm, it did no less than 620 kph (385 mph).
Now they’re back with a second part in what could very well turn out to be a series within the series if we’re trusting the hint that next time they’ll use a more powerful Japanese engine and a sturdier (but still) makeshift assembly. And they set their sights on a huge benchmark: the speed of sound.
That’s right; they want to get the tire spinning so fast it will go past the 767 mph (1,235 kph) threshold... Since even they have to think about safety from time to time, the new experiment was performed on an empty field, and one of the humble Ladas got cut down and rewelded to form a three-wheel wreck.
The tire is also a smaller one, attached to a 13-inch wheel this time around, in a bid to increase the revs. Without spoiling the fun of seeing everything go as expected (does anyone think the tire isn’t going to blow well before reaching the intended speed?), we can tell in advance that explosions and flying parts are included in the footage. We attached below not just the new video but also the initial tire-spinning episode for an additional laugh or two.
