Community Raises $5K to Buy 20 YO a Car as He Walked 3 Miles in the Sun to Work

Movies and TV shows might be the ones that get rated for mature content, but it's actually the news that is the worst, most depressing thing you can watch on TV.
But every now again, a story like Justin Korva's comes along and makes all the crap you've been forced before it worth while. It's the kind of tale that shows you how important one small gesture can be, and what a huge impact it might have on somebody else's life.

While driving in Rockwall under the scorching Texas sun, Andy Mitchell noticed a man walking along the road. With the thermometer showing 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius), he figured his car's AC system and the shade from the roof would be very much appreciated by that person.

The man in question was Justin Korva, a 20-year-old kid working at Casa Taco some three miles away from where he lived. Since getting a job is no small feat, he was happy to walk to and from work every day, hoping that he would save the money needed for a car at some point.

Impressed, Andy took a selfie with Justin and posted it on Facebook with a short accompanying text. "To all the people that say they want to work but can't find a job or don't have a vehicle all I can say is you don't want it bad enough," he wrote.

Unlike most things posted on Facebook, his message went beyond the virtual space. People saw it, and one particular man - Samee Dowlatshahi, the owner of a Pizza place called - installed a donation box in his restaurant. In just two days, they had raised over $5,500.

Enter Danny Rawls, the general sales manager at Toyota Rockwall, who wanted to help as well. The dealership happened to have a 2004 Toyota Camry that he managed to get a hefty discount for, and with the money left they even paid for one year's worth of insurance and gave Justin a $500 gas card.

Watch the clip below (the real footage starts after one minute) and tell us if that's not how this world should be like. Everyday. Everywhere. And all it takes is people.

