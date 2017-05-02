autoevolution

Dodge Dealership In Texas Gets Wiped Out by Tornado, Nobody Was Hurt

 
2 May 2017, 16:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nature is powerful, and it does not forgive anything that comes in its way when special forces come into play.

Tornadoes are among the described unfortunate events that nobody must try to face.

Some have tried, and some still try to chase them in an attempt to catch the video of a lifetime. Luck will only take you so far, and when it runs out, you are left with a disaster.

A Dodge dealership in Canton, Texas, was hit by a twister, and the damage was extensive. Almost all of the vehicles on its premises are write-offs, and the buildings of the firm were destroyed.

Fortunately for its employees, they were evacuated about five minutes before disaster struck, and nobody was injured. Randall Noe, the owner of the business, told his employees to leave and go to safety when the distinctive noise of a tornado was perceived, NBC Channel 5 reports.

According to Canton’s Mayor, Lou Ann Everett, four people were killed in the storm. None of them worked for the dealership, but this is no consolation for their family members. The twister struck Texas on Saturday night.

The first picture of the story was taken by Micheal Lavender, a SKYWARN spotter. He is experienced in reporting about events like this one, and you can follow him on Twitter if you aspire to learn more about the effects of severe weather in East Texas. Maybe images like these will convince some people about the dangers of climate change.

According to multiple reports, the surrounding counties were struck by at least four other tornadoes, and two of them exceeded winds of 140 mph (225 km/h). The National Weather Service noted a “strong” tornado intensity rating.

The most powerful twister to hit had peak winds estimated at 180 mph (289 km/h), and it struck two miles north of Log Cabin, a town in the northwestern Henderson County, and it continued northward. Numerous trees and homes were damaged.

 

Texas dealer tornado Dodge Chrysler FCA fiat chrysler automobiles
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54