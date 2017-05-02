Dodge Dealership In Texas Gets Wiped Out by Tornado, Nobody Was Hurt

Nature is powerful, and it does not forgive anything that comes in its way when special forces come into play.
Tornadoes
are among the described unfortunate events that nobody must try to face.
Some have tried
, and some still try to chase them in an attempt to catch the video of a lifetime. Luck will only take you so far, and when it runs out, you are left with a disaster.
A Dodge
dealership in Canton, Texas
, was hit by a twister, and the damage was extensive. Almost all of the vehicles on its premises are write-offs, and the buildings of the firm were destroyed.
Fortunately for its employees, they were evacuated about five minutes before disaster struck, and nobody was injured. Randall Noe, the owner of the business, told his employees to leave and go to safety when the distinctive noise of a tornado was perceived, NBC Channel 5
reports.
According to Canton’s Mayor, Lou Ann Everett, four people were killed in the storm. None of them worked for the dealership, but this is no consolation for their family members. The twister struck Texas on Saturday night.
The first picture of the story was taken by Micheal Lavender, a SKYWARN spotter. He is experienced in reporting about events like this one, and you can follow him on Twitter if you aspire to learn more about the effects of severe weather in East Texas. Maybe images like these will convince some people about the dangers of climate change.
According to multiple reports, the surrounding counties were struck by at least four other tornadoes, and two of them exceeded winds of 140 mph (225 km/h). The National Weather Service noted a “strong” tornado intensity rating.
The most powerful twister to hit had peak winds estimated at 180 mph (289 km/h), and it struck two miles north of Log Cabin, a town in the northwestern Henderson County, and it continued northward. Numerous trees and homes were damaged.