2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 Gets Uneviled

Suzuki recently unveiled a 2018 RM-Z450, advancing the standard for motocross
handling and style to a new level while also increasing the rider comfort level.
One of the biggest changes is the redesigned aluminum, twin-spar frame and swing arm which alters the dimensions and weight distribution of the model to make it more dynamic and easy to maneuver.
The new frame is matched with a new Showa coil spring fork and an ultra-advanced Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock absorber to increase stability in off-road competitions.
Fitted with a new, larger front brake rotor and a sleek new rear master cylinder, the RM-Z450 delivers improved stopping performance. A high level of grip and feedback is delivered to the rider via the RM-Z450’s new Bridgestone X30 tires mounted to the stronger, but lighter aluminum rims.
The engine of the bike hasn’t been ignored and now comes with a new air intake, electronic fuel injection system, and other parts that improve throttle response and peak power.
An evolved variant of Suzuki’s Traction Management System keeps everything in check in all conditions, while an updated Suzuki
Holeshot Assist Control gets the bike out in front with a strong power surge out of the starting gate.
More function and style have been added using new body panels that perfectly creates a flowing shape from the front fender to the tail. New graphics with blue and black accents hover above the iconic Suzuki Championship Yellow color, making it instantly recognizable as a serious racing machine.
Up so far, the RM-Z450 has delivered a world championship, seven AMA SX or MX championships, plus 19 national titles around the world while securing more moto and overall wins in the US than any other 450-class bike in the last decade.
Pricing and full specifications are to be announced soon.