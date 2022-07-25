Collectible 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo Holds Pristine Looks and Historical Significance

It didn’t exactly enjoy much commercial success back in the day, but it is now a valuable asset for any collection.
At the time of its debut back in 1982, the overengineered Honda CX500 Turbo was one of the most technologically advanced production motorcycles that money could buy. It stunned the public with novel features such as programmed fuel injection and turbocharging, but all this added complexity didn’t come without its problems.
Although the snail could generate up to 19 psi (1.3 bar) of boost above 4,000 rpm, it also produced a ton of heat and additional weight. Honda’s beast was also far from cheap with an MSRP of just under $5,000, which equates to approximately fourteen grand in today’s money.
It is believed that some 5k units have been produced for the 1982 model-year before the larger-displacement CX650TC took over in ‘83. The bike’s force-fed 497cc transverse V-twin came with a factory-rated output numbering 82 ponies and 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) of torque – respectable digits for a mid-sized motorcycle from the early eighties.
Upon reaching the asphalt, the engine’s power lets the CX500 Turbo achieve a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph), but this number doesn’t do justice to the thrill you’ll experience once the boost kicks in at high rpm. Braking is made possible by dual 280 mm (11-inch) discs up front and a single 300 mm (11.8-inch) module at the rear.
Finally, the titan’s suspension arrangement consists of anti-dive 37 mm (1.5-inch) Showa forks and an adjustable monoshock. In the photo gallery above, you’ll be finding a sublime exemplar that lacks any major blemishes, sporting new clutch plates, fuel lines and saddle upholstery.
This turbo-bearing CX500 is now heading to auction equipped with Dunlop D404 tires, and there’s no reserve price to be met! If that piece of information butters your toast, then you’ll want to visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform as soon as possible, because the bidding deadline is set for Saturday, July 30.
