Stunning 1969 Lambo Miura With Original Bodywork Could Fetch $2.25 Million at Auction

Considered by many the first-ever supercar in the world, the Lamborghini Miura is a beautiful mid-engine race car designed to be used on the open road. Only 762 examples of the spectacular Miura have ever been built and one of them is set to hit the auction block via Bonhams next month.
The production of the Miura began in 1966, and although Ferrucio Lamborghini was not interested in building supercars at that point in time, seeing the excitement the unveiling of the chassis at an auto show sparked, he decided to give the green light to the development and production of what would become an important landmark in the entire performance car department.
Powered by a massive 4-liter V12 engine transversely mounted behind the driver into the chassis, the Lambo Miura was the car that made Lamborghini famous in the automotive segment all around the world. The stunning body design signed off by Marcello Gandini and fabricated by Bertone also contributed to its rise to fame.
The 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S offered by Bonhams, with chassis number 4170, comes with its original engine, capable of producing 370 ps (365 hp) at 7,700 rpm in fifth gear and reaching a top speed of around 280 kph (174 mph).
It also preserves all of the original, numbered Bertone bodywork and is dressed in Lamborghini-period-correct Verde Miura (a limey chartreuse), complemented by a black interior with grey carpets.
At the factory, the car was finished in Rosso Corsa with Nero/Beige interior, but this example underwent a restoration from 2009 to 2010, carried out by well-known San Diego specialist Bobileff Motorcar Company. That’s when it got the new livery.
Additional mechanical restoration was performed under its fourth owner and included an engine and drivetrain rebuild.
This Lamborghini Miura P400 S example, whose odometer reads just 22,336 miles (35,946 km), will go under the hammer during Monterey Car Week in Carmel, California, and its price is expected to go well beyond the seven-figure range. To be more specific, it is estimated to fetch up to $2,250,000 (2,195,448 Euro).
