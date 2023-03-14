Cole Walliser, The Red Carpet Slow-Mo Guy, Drives a Cool Ol' Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

It might take more than a second to realize who Cole Walliser is, and even Daniel Mac struggled a bit with him. But we’ll tell you right away – he is the guy that makes magic happen on the red carpet with the glamBOT camera.
For the past couple of years, Cole Walliser has been creating the most interesting red carpet celebrity experience on camera, where VIPs get to strike a pose and create a cool slow-motion video, all glammed up.
Usually behind the camera, Cole Walliser is a director, working with several high-profile celebrities, creating behind-the-scenes documentaries or tour opening sequences for Britney Spears, P!nk, or Katy Perry.
Now is the time for him to take center stage – at least in a few productions. One of them is famous vlogger Daniel Mac’s "What do you do for a living" segment. The YouTuber caught Walliser in traffic in Los Angeles, CA, behind the wheel of his cool, old Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.
As Daniel Mac realized who he was, he asked the most important question: who was the coolest celebrity he's interacted with? And the list is long, including Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, but he hasn't met Leo DiCaprio yet.
We couldn't help but notice that the short video also included two other awesome cars, a revved-up silver Ford Mustang and an old-school, awesome Rolls-Royce that seems to be the Silver Spirit.
The vehicle Walliser was driving is not the latest-generation G-Wagen, but one that goes back to the early days of the model. In one of the vlogs shared on his YouTube channel in late 2022, the director mentions that he went off-roading in it, adding that it’s 31 years old, meaning we’re dealing with a G-Wagen from around 1990-1991, complete with a Stuttgart, Germany license plate.
It also comes in a two-door body style and, according to Mac, it's the 300 GD version. Back then, the W460 Mercedes-Benz 300GD packed a 3.0-liter straight-six, good for 87 horsepower (88 ps) and 127 lb-ft (172 Nm) of torque, a huge difference from the current AMG G-Wagen W463, for instance, with a 4.0-liter V8 and 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Even though his off-roader is not the most powerful version of the G-Class, Walliser had a great time off-roading with other G-Wagen versions, as you can see here.
In late February, the director also tried out the Mercedes-AMG E 63 as he went drifting during a AMG Driving Academy winter event.
His passion for Mercedes-Benz seems to be two-sided, because the slow-mo director also filmed a commercial for the German premium car manufacturer, using the glamBOT to promote the Mercedes EQS 580 SUV for an awesome Oscar ad, which you can see below.
@colewalliser What’s an award show without a fabulous GlamBOT moment? Next up: @MercedesBenzUSA. #ad ? original sound - Cole Walliser