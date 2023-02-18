Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Romantic Date Included a Thrill-Inducing Driving Day

R&B singer Alicia Keys and her husband, DJ Swizz Beatz, love adventure and driving. So, Swizz Beatz decided to combine the two and surprised Alicia with a fun day at the AMG Driving Academy.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are one of the most famous power couples who started dating in 2008 and got married in 2010. They share two children, Egypt and Genesis, but more than that, they share their passions, too. Besides their love for the music industry, where they both work, they also love cars.
In case you’re not familiar with their car collection, it includes a lot of limited-edition Ferraris, from Swizz Beatz’s side, and a few Mercedes-Benz ones. The latter are thanks to Alicia Keys’ partnership with the German marque since she acts as a brand ambassador.
And since they both have a particular liking for adrenaline, Swizz Beatz decided to combine the two and surprise Alicia with a fun day at the AMG Driving Academy. The official Instagram account revealed a few shots from their day of fun, writing that he got their “hearts racing in more ways than one,” taking the “romantic surprises to the next level.”
And besides six levels and six vehicle options, there are also six tracks available, the Laguna Seca Raceway, The Concours Club, the Lime Rock Park, the Sonoma Raceway, the Road Atlanta, and the Circuit of the Americas.
We don’t know which circuit or level Swizz Beatz chose, but we do know he went for a Mercedes-AMG E-Class. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers U.S. customers four different flavors. They can go for the E 350 Sedan, the E 350 4MATIC Sedan, the E 450 Sedan, and the AMG E 53 Sedan.
The one Alicia got to drive during her thrilling, adventure-filled day was the model's most powerful E-Class of all time: the E 63 S Sedan.
The saloon has a luxurious cabin, combined with an AMG Adaptive Sport air suspension designed for a supple and comfortable ride. The five-passenger saloon doesn't need more than 3.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and it can go all the way to 186 mph (299 kph).
Besides the one Alicia drove, AMG Driving Academy customers have more options to choose from. There's a Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Coupe, a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Sedan, a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, or a Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe.
Alicia and Swizz took a few pictures in front of the E-Class, with a white Mercedes-AMG G 63 next to them. Alicia is quite used to the cars from the brand, especially powerful ones. She has taken her Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition out on a ride on several occasions.
So, it looks like Swizz Beatz really knew how to combine romance with adrenaline for this surprise post-Valentine's Day date.
