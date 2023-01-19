Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, Drives the “Quickest” Corvette Ever, the E-Ray

When you’re the president of one of the biggest automotive manufacturing companies in the world, you must drive some crazy cars. And luckily for him, the president of General Motors, Mark Reuss, really does. And he introduced everyone to the new, "quickest" Corvette ever made, the C8 E-Ray.
Chevrolet has introduced the world to yet another member of the C8 Corvette lineup, referring to it as "one like none." It is the C8 Corvette E-Ray, which is the first-ever hybrid Corvette. And this is exactly what Mark Reuss, the President of General Motors drives. He appeared in a short skit on Daniel Mac's social media account to promote the capabilities of the Corvette E-Ray.
If you're unfamiliar with Daniel Mac, the influencer became famous by starting conversations with people in expensive cars, asking them what they do for a living. It is the same scenario with the president of General Motors, who arrives behind the wheel of the hybrid Corvette. Smiling from ear to ear, Reuss introduces the sports car as the "new, quickest Corvette ever made."
This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the Corvette. The brand has celebrated with a new Stingray 70th Anniversary Special Edition. But the new model, the E-Ray, which was officially introduced on January 17, 2023, is also part of the celebration moves.
With the Corvette spreading over eight generations, the new version has been electrified and now sports an e-AWD system. The 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine puts out 495 horsepower (502 ps) at 6,450 revs per minute and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, all delivered to the rear wheels, with an electric motor driving the front wheels, rated at 160 horsepower (162 ps). The manufacturer hasn't confirmed the peak torque figure, but it has a combined 655 horsepower (664 ps).
Going back to what Mr. Reuss said, the C8 Corvette E-Ray surely is fast. It has six modes, Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode. And it only needs 2.5 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph), covering the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds with a 130 mph (209 kph) trap speed. It has an estimated top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). Thanks to its 1.9-kWh battery pack, it can also drive electric at speeds of up to 45 mph (72 kph). The all-new 2024 supercar has a starting price of $102,900 and is available both as a coupe and convertible.
Daniel Mac also got the chance to get on board the Corvette E-Ray, with Reuss taking the wheel and testing out the limits of the car on a track. And they had a lot of fun doing it.
In the comments, the influencer wrote that "Mark is such a cool dude, I literally could not stop smiling after this until I got on my plane back home." He added that his family worked as engineers in Detroit for GM "for decades, so, this experience is all the more amazing."
