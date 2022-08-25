Close to $7K of Extras Turns Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Into the Imposing Wide Dude

There are a lot of Harley-Davidson custom shops out there, churning out new projects like there’s no tomorrow. Few of them are as lucrative though as the Germans over at Thunderbike, which, in about three decades on the market, have flooded Europe’s roads with their work.
These guys are so organized they do not only roll out new ideas on a constant basis, but they even have custom motorcycle families which they keep enlarging every now and then. One such family is Dude, which was introduced about three years ago and includes examples like the Solid Dude, Dark Dude, and Dayton Dude.
The latest addition to this group is the Wide Dude we have here, supposedly a brother to the Dark. It started out life as a regular Fat Boy 114 and got gifted with about $7,000 worth of extras to make it what it is now.
Wrapped in matte black paint and riding on an air suspension kit, the bike flaunts a set of custom, FLH wheels (these alone are worth about $1,600), sitting under custom fenders - the rear one is made of steel and features recessed lighting. Up front, we get stuff like wide Hollywood handlebars, short risers, stripe turn signals and motogadget mirrors.
No change seems to have been made to the bike’s stock engine, except for the addition of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system whose price is not known, hence not included in the about $7,000 we mentioned earlier. Also not included are the base bike, of course, the man hours spent on making this, and the paint job.
Now, as usual when it comes to Thunderbike projects, the Wide Dude was made at the request of a customer, but could probably be easily replicated by Thunderbike if someone else needs something similar done.
