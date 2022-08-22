autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Tries Its Hand at Being a Cafe Racer

Home > News > Custom Bikes
22 Aug 2022, 09:39 UTC ·
When it comes to custom motorcycles (and cars, for that matter), there really is no limit (except, perhaps, the builder’s imagination) to what a stock two-wheeler can become. That’s why seeing a café racer based on an American icon, but made over in Spain, comes as no surprise.
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer 12 photos
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racerHarley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer
Generally speaking, café racers are not American. They're part of a style born over in Britain in the 1960s that was initially centered, naturally, around British bikes. Later on, Japanese two-wheelers became the norm when it comes to café racers, and that endures to this day.

Although not unheard of, Harley-Davidson-based café racers are unusual, to say the least. To some, the modifications made for handling and speed rob Harleys of their nature. To others, like a customer of Spain-based Lord Drake Kustoms, it’s just what the doctor prescribed.

The starting bike was a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, whose spirit remains untouched (that was the goal, at least), as defining elements such as the original tires and fuel tank were kept. But that’s about it, as much else about this is meant to scream café racer.

The Harley got a specific tail, semi-handlebars, and an overall minimalistic look. The bike is wrapped in special graphics that stay true to the original, but also gets a new headlight grille, LED turn signals, and mirrors mounted on the grips.

Visual modifications are not alone, as they’re accompanied by the addition of a Vance & Hines exhaust system and a Rough Crafts air filter. The stock engine seems to have remained unchanged.

The Harley café racer was presented by the Spanish back in 2021, and it was built as per a customer request. Lord Drake can do it again for other customers, but does not say how much such a conversion would cost. You can, of course, contact the shop for more details if interested in such a build.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Harley-Davidson forty-eight Harley-Davidson lord drake Cafe Racer
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories