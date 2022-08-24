Harley-Davidson Bully Fatty Has No Shame, Asking $75K for Custom Looks and Bunch of Extras

We all know custom motorcycles do not come cheap, and more often than not the work done to a two-wheeler at least doubles the price of the base motorcycle used. But to more than triple the MSRP, well, that’s not for the weak of heart.
Take a 2022 Road Glide, for instance. If you go for a butt-naked, Vivid Black version, you’ll only have to pay $21,430, and that’s quite decent, for most people. Any extra bits, of course, will add to that. But how much extra can you slap onto the thing to make it cost $75,260?
There’s one shop out there that can easily answer this question. It’s called Southern Country Customs (SCC), was created by the mind of former NASCAR racer Rusty Wallace, and is used to making Harleys look insane.
The project we’re talking about today is based on a most recent Road Glide and was nicknamed Bully Fatty. It’s this one that costs over $75k to own, post conversion. Below we’ll list the most important changes made to it, so you can judge if that’s a fair price or not.
First up, the mechanical upgrades. The bike’s 114ci engine was gifted with an S&S 475 cam and now breathes through an SCC-made 2-in-1 high-flow exhaust. We’re not told how the thing's performance numbers changed once these things were fitted.
Then, the visuals. The bike comes with an extensive body kit in tri-color paint, with orange the dominant one. The kit includes the chin spoiler, large front fender over the 21-inch wheel, and a chopped tour pack at the rear, among others.
On the miscellaneous front, the Bully Fatty comes with an electric center stand to keep itself tall and proud, and a Stage 3 Soundz audio system to enjoy on the long road.
You can study the full list of changes for yourselves and see if there's something we missed that could justify the asking price.
