Climb Inside the Outrageous Mercedes-AMG G 63 to Discover Its Amazing Interior

More than four decades have passed since the venerable G-Class was launched, and it’s still in production today. Since 1993, AMG versions have also roamed the streets, with the current G 63 model becoming one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in the world. Apart from the glorious V8 and outstanding off-road capabilities, its gorgeous interior is a huge reason for its popularity. 17 photos AMG upgrades.



Under the hood, there’s a fire-breathing 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s designed and hand-assembled by the engineering masterminds in Afflerbach. It makes 577 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque which is good enough to propel the nearly 5,700-pound (2,585-kg) high-performance G from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a sports car-worthy 4.5 seconds.



Apart from being able to barrel down the highway at triple-digit speeds without making you uncomfortable in any way (save for the wind noise, that is), the G 63 is so revered because it can also comfortably







As you climb inside, you’ll notice that the design language pays homage to the timeless exterior without feeling outdated in any way.



A huge number of customization options are available, including several standard and individualized Manufaktur upholsteries or trims. In the gallery above, the model comes with AMG carbon fiber trims and exclusive Nappa leather seats with diamond stitching. They feature rapid heating, ventilation, and a massage function in the front.







The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays that blend into a single unit beneath a shared glass cover. The screen that sits behind the steering wheel is used as a customizable digital cluster, while the other is used to control the MBUX infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity come standard, as do two USB ports, an SD card reader, and a wireless charger.







On the passenger side, the big grab handle reminds you that the G 63 is an off-roader at heart. Mind you, it’s covered with leather, and in this case, boasts a carbon-fiber trim, so it doesn’t feel cheap or out of place.



Moving on to the back, we’re reminded that this isn’t



SUV , cargo space is likely the last thing on your mind.



Overall, the Mercedes-AMG G 63’s cabin is as luxurious and tech-laden as you would expect. There’s simply nothing that will disappoint, and the huge variety of customization options are guaranteed to satisfy even the most pretentious customers.



