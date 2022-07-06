Clever Bike Tail Light Design Directs the Light Down Towards the Spokes and Pedals

Visibility in traffic is the number one problem cyclists have to deal with, which is why manufacturers are constantly competing with one another to come up with new light designs that can make riders more noticeable. Light & Motion’s new VIS LightPool tail light is one such product, designed to enhance side visibility and deliver clear demarcation around the bike.
Cyclists are injured and killed on a daily basis because they are not seen and acknowledged by car drivers. And a lot of times, that happens even when you have your bike lights turned on, because most tail lights don’t offer enough info about you to the driver. Just because there’s a light blinking, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have a cyclist in front on you. It could just as well be a road hazard, runner, and so on. According to Light & Motion, flashing lights destroy a driver’s depth perception, which means it makes it more difficult for them to locate you accurately and safely pass you.
The VIS LightPool aims to change all that by directing amber light down towards the spokes and pedals of the bike. It was developed by U.S.-based company Light & Motion, which boasts of having created the first bike light that matches the power of the car tail light and also the first tail light that delivers powerful side indicators.
Back to the new VIS LightPool, the tail light comes with sensors that automatically turn on the downlight when it gets dark outside, with the beam pattern alternating between downlight and rear-facing light.
Light & Motion claims it can beat competitors such as Nightrider, Trek, or Bontrager in terms of battery power, with the battery in its VIS LightPool lasting three times longer, with a runtime of approximately six hours. The battery gets charged via USB-C in about four hours. VIS LightPool puts out 105 lumens and is visible up to 2 km (1.2 miles).
The tail light is now seeking funding on Kickstarter and you can get one for a pledge of $65. The estimated delivery date is this November.
The VIS LightPool aims to change all that by directing amber light down towards the spokes and pedals of the bike. It was developed by U.S.-based company Light & Motion, which boasts of having created the first bike light that matches the power of the car tail light and also the first tail light that delivers powerful side indicators.
Back to the new VIS LightPool, the tail light comes with sensors that automatically turn on the downlight when it gets dark outside, with the beam pattern alternating between downlight and rear-facing light.
Light & Motion claims it can beat competitors such as Nightrider, Trek, or Bontrager in terms of battery power, with the battery in its VIS LightPool lasting three times longer, with a runtime of approximately six hours. The battery gets charged via USB-C in about four hours. VIS LightPool puts out 105 lumens and is visible up to 2 km (1.2 miles).
The tail light is now seeking funding on Kickstarter and you can get one for a pledge of $65. The estimated delivery date is this November.