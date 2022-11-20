Clear Your Stuffy Nose With This Minty-Fresh Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Doctor Google says that there are a few ways to clear a stuffy nose. We obviously won’t go through them at all as we’re not specialists, but we can propose an alternative method, which will cost you more than an arm and a leg.
You see, we are all car guys (and gals) here, so if a ride can fix a problem, then that’s what we are going to recommend. Case in point, say hello to one special Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It came from RDB LA on social media and is so fresh you won’t need to carry mints anymore.
Truth be told, it’s not for sale, even if that is what we subliminally told you, but this is mere tuning, so any car can end up looking like this with the right amount of cash. According to the company responsible for the makeover, it started life with a gray hue, and it was then repainted white.
It has a backlit grille for more look-at-me vibes at night, multi-spoke alloys that appear to be OEM but are a bit too big to trick us, and a very minty interior. In fact, the latter has been reupholstered, with ‘Tiffany Blue’ leather wrapped around most touchable surfaces. You can feel it on the seats, door cards, center console, steering wheel, dashboard, and on other parts of the cabin. The starry sky headliner is present too.
But what about the engine? Honestly, we don’t know if they did anything to it, yet we will assume that they haven’t, otherwise, they would have said something about it. As a result, it probably still kicks out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 rockets the stock Cullinan to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 6 seconds and up to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
