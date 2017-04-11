autoevolution

Classic Rokon 2WD All-Terrain Motorcycle Shows Up For Sale

 
11 Apr 2017
by
Some courageous motorcycle manufacturers have tried the idea of a two-wheel-drive system for their machines. Eventually, most companies gave up, but Rokon is still around for those seeking such an off-road contraption.
And if you are among those looking to buy one, we managed to track down an older model for you on Mobile. Don’t worry about that price tag though; we think it’s there only to show up in some search results.

The seller says the Rokon in the ad is powered by a 2-stroke engine which is paired with a 2-speed automatic transmission. The motorcycle doesn’t have road registration, and the guy doesn’t know its year of manufacture.

But the chassis number is there to certify its origins and, as a bonus, the wheels can be filled with water. The ad also tells the bike is fully operational

All you need to do is contact the seller and ask for the machine’s real price. From the photos, we can identify it as a Rokon Scout. The current model is selling for $6,775, so you should be able to get this old one for about half the price, or even less.

Rokon motorcycles use a combination of belt, chain, and shaft drives coupled to the gear box to drive the wheels. Older models are equipped with a West Bend 820 134 cc two-stroke engine. Newer ones come with either a Honda or Kohler units, cranking about 6 horsepower.

The hollow wheels are able to hold around 2.5 gallons of water of gasoline for longer trips, while the all-wheel drive system disconnects the front when turning the handlebar at a steep angle.

Some models are able to reach a top speed of 35 mph, but keep in mind that they were built for slow-speed rough-terrain use and shouldn’t be pushed too far. You can take a look at the video here to see one in action.

