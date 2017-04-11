Opel Cascada Gains Supreme Equipment Package

Having a convertible in its lineup is good for Opel. But the Cascada
? It has its handful of good points, I’ll happily give General Motors’ European division that, but it has a fatal flaw. Specifically, it has the charisma of a boiled potato and the lack of excitement of me before sipping the morning's first cup o’ joe.
Available in the United States with a Buick badge, the Cascada features one too many buttons on the dash, too little zest under the hood, and the unmistakable styling of the former-generation Astra. Bearing in mind the newest Astra of the lot started production in 2015, I don’t know how I feel about the Cascada. Opel can do much better, as proven by the 2017 Insignia
.
Four years after the first example arrived at dealers, Opel thought to itself, “D’you know what the Cascada lacks? I’ll tell you: an exaggeratedly named equipment package!”
And thus, we get down to business. Called Supreme for whatever reason and priced at €2,500 in Germany, the Supreme equipment package can be had in models from the Innovation trim level upwards.
Available in Lava Red, Snow White, and Onyx Black, the defining feature is a blacked-out grille crossbeam. 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels are on the menu too. Inside, red seams and decor trips finished in piano lacquer are pretty much the only remotely special bits and bobs the Supreme has to offer.
Now here’s an excerpt from the release for the Supreme, the sort of quote that makes you think thoroughly if Opel
needs to polish its marketing skills or if Cascada owners are elitists. Here goes: “In contrast to many convertibles, Cascada passengers can comfortably chat or listen to Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ even at higher speeds.”
What was wrong with, oh I don’t know, AC/DC?
The example is even more ridiculous considering Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi has even 'quieter'
works. Heck, why not turn the stereo off? After all, that’s what the Opel Cascada
is good at: enjoying the clear blue sky.