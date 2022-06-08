Classic Ferrari 512M is One of Only 75 in North America, It Deserves our Respect

The Ferrari 512 is the kind of Italian sports car perennially in the shadows of more celebrated models that came both before and after it. Not as sleek as the F355 and not as memorable as the 308, it's easy to get the wrong impression about this Ferrari model.
But Ferrari collectors come in all shapes and forms of wealth. That's why Maxmotive of Cheswick, Pennsylvania, doesn't think they'll have any trouble whatsoever flipping this Ferrari 512M for some real big bucks. This particular Ferrari 512M left the factory floor back in early 1995 and doesn't appear like it's been driven more than a few hundred miles since then, although the actual total on the odometer reads 11,782 (18,961.29 km).
Considering some hatchbacks get that kind of mileage in a few months or less, that's really nothing at all. Powering this beast is a 4.9-liter variant of Ferrari's iconic Tipo F113 naturally aspirated flat-12 engine. It was good for 434 horsepower (440 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque back in 1995, which netted you a top in the ballpark of 195 mph (313.8 kph) and a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) time of 4.7 seconds. .
Although, contemporary reports claim some people were able to push it past the 200 mpg barrier with a tailwind and drive down a moderately down-sloped highway. Granted, the chances of Maxmotive's Ferrari 512M being pushed that hard seems slim to none.
With a vicious-looking Rosso Corsa exterior and tan with contrasting black leather interior, this 512M fits every single one of the key categories classic Ferrari owners demand and expect. Considering only 75 of these little remembered and even less celebrated Ferraris ever reached North American soil, a price tag befitting of all the hardware is not at all unexpected.
That figure would run you a cool $523,000, before all of the taxes and fees, of course. Or about three to four times the cost of the average American house. Priorities, folks, you gotta have them.
