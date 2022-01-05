Citroen Travels to Las Vegas, Debuts ‘Skate’ Autonomous Transport Platform

Citroen came a long way in order to represent Stellantis’ European swag at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The French carmaker brought its Ami EV supermini to the event, where it also unveiled the Skate, an autonomous technology platform.
As far as Citroen is concerned, the future of mobility needs to be clean, autonomous, connected and shared, meaning users need to be provided with bespoke transportation where they no longer need to concentrate on driving, but rather the travel experience.
“Moving is an integral part of our social and professional lives, to the degree that our entire environment is structured on the basis of transport. It is vital to prepare now for tomorrow’s mobility needs. As such, electric mobility and autonomous mobility are central to our thinking and technological advances,” said Citroen general manager, Vincent Cobee.
“As for Ami, the electric mobility phenomenon has already won over more than 14,000 consumers in Europe since launch in mid-2020 and created a new segment slotting in between two-wheelers and cars. It meets needs and satisfies a new generation of customers seeking mobility and individual freedom, particularly teenagers and young adults.”
Since the Ami isn’t a novelty (on display was the sporty looking My Ami Pop version), we should focus on the Skate platform, because it really could revolutionize electric and autonomous mobility. Imagine a fleet of self-driving and interconnected robots, dissociated from the pods they transport, but seamlessly integrated into their urban environment.
Users could enjoy 24-7 access to services of their choice, or they could simply read a book, watch a video, listen to music and sip a refreshing drink, while traveling to their destination.
Such mobility solutions are also expected to reduce traffic in major cities, and with multiple uses in mind, it should also come cheaper than purchasing individual autonomous vehicles.
