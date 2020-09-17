CIS 1973.5 Porsche 911T Is a Survivor of a Bygone Era, Still Packs a Punch

This Mazda Yajirushi Sidecar Racer is a Symbiosis of Man and Machine

Despite sounding like something out of a sci-fi movie for kids, K-Jetronic was actually serious business. It’s how Bosch called a type of fuel-injection technology it developed back in the 1970s. Its most famous user: Porsche. 18 photos



Yet it was that first



The one we have here is as close to that definition as possible. It’s not perfect, far from it, but it has all the desirable traits those in the market for such a car are looking for: it’s a CIS Porsche 911T, it’s mostly original, and the age damage on it is not something that can’t be dealt with.



The car still has the number matching engine, the 2.4-liter ignited by the continuous injection system and sending its 140 horsepower to the road by means of a 5-speed manual. The interior is also original, “including carpets, front and rear seats, door pockets, and headliner.”



Having spent the last 18 years in possession of the same owner, the 911T presents itself in rather decent condition, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. The blue paint on the body is "80 percent original," whatever that means, there are signs of wear inside, a crack in the dashboard, and fogging in the corners of the windshield. The odometer shows 69,000 miles (111,000 km), but there’s no way to tell if they’re original.



