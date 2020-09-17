Bright Green 1974 Porsche 911 RSR 3.0 Selling in America as European Champion

Road going Porsches are meant to be driven, the word goes, and that means that regardless of the mileage on any of these German made cars, owners are confident enough to ask big sums when they decide to sell. And that goes for racing Porsches as well.
Probably very few buyers would be excited about a decades-old racer with no track wins (or track miles) to its name. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: the more races to the car’s name, the more valuable it is. Like this one here, fresh on the lot of cars being sold by American Porsche enthusiast Bruce Canepa.
The car you see here is a 911 RSR 3.0 that back in the 1970s was at the top of the food chain in racing events organized in Europe. In the hands of Swiss drivers, this bright green racing machine climbed at the top of the Swiss National championship two times, and repeatedly scored high points on the tracks in Dijon, Hockenheim, Casale, or Osterrichring (now Red Bull Ring).
More importantly, we’re told this is the seventh in the 37-unit rich RSR 3.0 series built by the Germans back in the 1970s, and also “believed to be one of the most winning RSR 3.0s raced.”
The car landed in the U.S. sometime in the 1990s, and exchanged a number of owners there before popping up on Canepa’s lot. It was restored before reaching U.S. shores, and its engine and transmission went through a rebuild not long ago. And speaking of which, we’re talking about a 3.0-liter flat-six good for 330 horsepower.
Canepa says most of the hardware on the racer – including the tub, structural elements, oil tank, dash, pedal box, 917 brake calipers, or Bosch ignition boxes - are still fitted to the car.
We are not being told how much the selling dealer plans to get for this European champion, and you’ll have to call the man if you’re interested in getting it.
