Army of Porsche 911 GT3s Descend Upon Le Mans for Carrera Cup

It’s been a bumpy year all around, and even if the thing that caused this is still here, creating a bigger mess than ever, people begin to move on with their lives. This coming weekend, motorsport is getting serious about finishing 2020 en force with the start of the Le Mans race.
Initially scheduled for June, the event was pushed to September on account of the health crisis. A lot of interesting racing events will be held as part of the Le Mans weekend, including another stage of the one-make Porsche Carrera Cup.
Starting with the 60-minute qualifying on Friday, the Cup thus resumes its usual business, and will have to make room by the end of the current season for the remaining ten rounds. All races in this competition are run as support to the ADAC GT Masters.
What the Porsche Carrera Cup means is that for 45 minutes on Saturday (that’s how long the race lasts), an army of 53 drivers will be fighting for the win at the wheel of identical 911 GT3 Cup cars.
We’re talking about a variety of the 911 bred for the racetrack. It is powered by a 4.0-liter engine capable of sending 485 hp of power and 480 Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential dog-type transmission.
As with any compliant race car, each and every one of the GT3s taking part come equipped with bucket seats with six-point racing safety harness, roll cage, and a fire suppressing system.
“We’re thrilled that the season finally starts – at the ultimate highlight in Le Mans of all places. There’s no other venue in the world where so many chapters in motor racing have been written – especially by Porsche,” said in a statement Hurui Issak, the Project Manager of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.
“I’m curious to see who comes out on top at the race and will be crowned Le Mans winner in the Carrera Cup.”
The race will be broadcast live on Sport1.
