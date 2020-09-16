What Happens When You Drag Race a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and an Aventador Roadster?

BikerTop Is an Umbrella for Your Bike So You Never Stop Riding

This is rear Top Gear stuff, a drag race between totally different supercars, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Lamborghini Aventador S. Only it's not Top Gear; it's Lovecars, and Tiff Needell is involved. 6 photos



While this is an older generation of 911, the same can be said about the Lamborghini Aventador, which was around two Batmans ago. Only for this race, we're dealing with an S Roadster version, which is obviously fresh.



Before we get our fix of drag racing, let's look at the specs. The 911 GT3 RS is the first to be examined, and it's apparently powered by a 4.0-liter "straight-6" engine producing 500 horsepower. Oops, guess both the narrator and the video editor forgot about Porsche's magical boxer engine layout.



Regardless, we're still dealing with a rapid RWD car that can hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The Aventador has much more impressive numbers. It's always been powered by a 6.5-liter V12, but this S model ups the output to 740 Italian horsepower. It might look like a gigantic supercar but is actually pretty light and boasts more torque plus the advantage of all-wheel-drive.



The smart money is obviously going to be on the Aventador. And it's a case of "easy money" here, as the GT3 RS struggles to put its power down. The performance gap doesn't look massive on paper, but the Lambo's lead is significant and impossible to overcome.



It's worth mentioning here that Porsche is currently working on the



Update: The video has been taken down moments ago, probably due to the "straight-6" problem. A new version will probably be up in a few days.



