Christina Aguilera's Birthday Was Full of Adventures, With Helicopters, Boats, and Kayaks

Birthdays are always fun but even more so when you celebrate them in a new destination. For example, pop star Christina Aguilera just celebrated hers away from home in Vietnam, and it included lots of adventures like a private helicopter ride, a boat, and even kayaks.
Christina Aguilera's birthday was just as extra as you'd imagine. The famous pop singer celebrated her 42nd birthday while on vacation in Vietnam, prior to performing in Hanoi. And yes, you’ve read that right, Xtina is now 42 years old.
She looked thrilled as her birthday trip included lots of adventures like a private helicopter ride, an extravagant dinner, sailing out on a boat, and even kayaks. She was joined by her fiancé Matthew Rutler and other friends. On the boat, the “Beautiful” singer enjoyed the beautiful landscapes while sitting on a hammock while cruising down the Eastern Sea.
Xtina uploaded pictures and videos on her Instagram over the last few days that showed her days of adventure, where she still looked fabulous. The pop singer is famous for enjoying lavish things and this birthday trip surely seemed to include it all.
When it comes to her private helicopter flight, the aircraft seems to be from Eurocopter from VNH South, the EC 155 B1 model, which has improved performance at high altitudes and in hot temperatures. Now known as the Airbus Helicopters H155, the aircraft is a long-range, medium-lift passenger helicopter and is part of its Dauphin series. Its production started in 1977.
The aircraft has twin Turbomeca Arriel 2C2 turboshaft engines, with 935 horsepower each, giving it a top speed of 175 knots (201 mph / 324 kph) and a range of 463 nautical miles (533 miles / 857 kilometers). The helicopter has enough space for 13 passengers, flying with one or two pilots. And it proved to be perfect for Xtina and her entourage.
The "Dirrty" singer didn't fail to strike a few poses in front of the aircraft, both alone and with her fiancé Matthew. She also snapped a few pictures inside the aircraft while she was out admiring the beautiful landscapes during the flight.
In one of the clips, the pop star revealed that, despite the fact that she was on holiday, she also wanted to stay active and adventurous. So, she and Rutler, 37, both hoped inside a yellow kayak for more "birthday adventures," as Christina put it.
While on board the boat, her friends surprised her with a big, blinged-out birthday cake. And it looks like the recipe of a successful birthday trip.
But her visit to Vietnam, as fun as it might have been, was not all about leisure, but also about business. Because Christina also performed at the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi, delighting her fans with her hit songs.
