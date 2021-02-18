Chip Foose Updates C8 Corvette Design by Making It "More Like a Corvette"

Over the years, Chip Foose has worked on a number of different Corvette projects, each time starting with a hand-drawn sketch. Needless to say, he's not a fan of the C8 Corvette because it doesn't look like the seven generations that preceded it.
Redesigns of the C8 are common, an easy way to draw attention because it's one of the hottest vehicles of the decade. However, Chip actually knows what he's talking about, and his makeover isn't just done for the sake of YouTube views, though we wouldn't be surprised if Hagerty gets rewarded for this little gem of a video.
The Corvette was one of the last cars in the world with design continuity. Just like the Porsche 911, it had evolved slowly into the modern sports car it was. A long nose and short rear were its trademarks, but Chevy designers only kept the Stingray frills, the sharp edges, when they migrated to the new mid-engined layout. According to Chip, the C8 isn't immediately recognizable as a member of its family and could instead pass off as an NSX crossed with a Ferrari.
His sketching process is quite interesting. Usually, he does everything freehand. But this isn't some classic he's drawn a thousand times, so he just traces the outline to have a base. See, even the pros trace their drawings, so there's no shame in learning that way.
After that, the lines are massaged with the aim of creating something similar to previous models. The small shoulder hump is toned down making the nose look longer, while the roof is made to flow all the way to the back. While we do love the outcome, it's a little too toned down compared to the real car, a bit like how most Porsche models don't immediately grab your attention.
I guess what we're saying here is that the C8 Corvette tryhard in a good way. But that air scoop seems to bother everybody and needs to go whenever they have a redesign in the budget.
