Chevrolet Silverado Just Gently Trims the Grass as It Drifts Around a Curb

At least for those outside the modding realm, a first-generation Chevrolet Silverado might not be the first vehicle that comes to mind when one thinks of a machine fit for drifting. However, the truck we have here might just change that.
Professional drifters have popularized the kiss-the-wall stunt for quite a few years now, with the idea obviously being not to touch the concrete barrier on the side of the track. However, the shenanigan mentioned in the title took place on the street, so, instead of using the rear bumper as described above, this Chevrolet turned it into a bit of a gras trimmer.
With the driver's side rear wheel smoking right next to the curb, the Silverado handles what appears to be a cul-de-sac in a rather extreme manner. And the maneuver seems to end without any issues, even though, as you'll notice in the first Instagram video below, there were quite a few safety hazards in the picture, including somebody filming the adventure with a smartphone from just inches away.
Speaking of which, we have to remind you not to use such stunts as an example and make sure to stick to the controlled environment provided by the track when you feel like hooning.
Zooming in on the truck itself, we'll notice there's no crazy widebody present, nor is this bed wielder fitted with a wing. Then again, we could hardly call the Chevy sitting before us a sleeper.
After all, if the custom wheels and tires of the thing may not draw everybody's attention, the exhaust leaving the vehicle through the passenger side front fender might just do the trick. That's before it starts singing the song of the 5.3-liter V8 that still has a hood over it, at least on some of the occasions this bad boy is put to work.
You see, Juan, the enthusiast wielding the Chevrolet Silverado (social media knows him as johnnybrownr6), has introduced the motor to a turbocharger that comes in a generous size. And, as the dyno run shown in the second video below reveals, the stock block was taken to 808 whp, which means some 950 ponies at the crankshaft. That and some flames shooting out of the said exhaust.
