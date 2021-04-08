2022 Toyota GR 86 Looks Like the Perfect Drift Car in Aggressive Rendering

We're all on the Internet, zooming in all the little details of the brand-spanking new Toyota GR 86, but we have reasons to believe that, somewhere in Japan and/or the U.S., a project to turn the machine into a ferocious drift animal in well underway. Pro drivers sometimes receive early access to new releases to prepare their battle machines. Then again, the digital world has its perks, since we can already enjoy a Formula Drift incarnation of the 2022 GR 86 via a rendering.
As fans of the top-tier American drifting series will tell you, this pixel project is linked to the first generation of the compact sports car. The livery adorning the beefed-up body (more on this below) is borrowed from the Scion FR-S Ken Gushi fielded back in 2016 (check out the last slide of the Instagram post below). And we can say the same about the custom shoes, which are supplied by Rays Wheels.
For the record, the Japanese-born, LA-raised slip angle master currently competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner.
Returning to the digitally remastered GR 86, the bulk of the appearance transformation comes from two main elements. The first involves the super-sized overfenders while the second is built around what we'd call aero delicacies.
We're talking about stuff like the front splitter, which joins the end plates and the dive planes for proper airflow manipulation, the vented hood, and the side skirt extensions. Oh, and let's not overlook those front fender air extractors and compact door mirrors.
We've saved the best/meatiest for last, with the posterior of the once-a-cute-looking-Toyota now adorned by a monstrous wing, along with all the lower downforce hardware a professional driver could ask for.
And yes, these pieces come in carbon fiber since you definitely want to keep the weight down when sliding into a corner at triple-digit speeds. The cabin doesn't get dedicated renderings, and yet we can still notice a pair of bucket seats, racing harnesses, and the mandatory roll cage.
Returning to the hypothetical project mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that Jon Sibal, the digital artist responsible for the rendering, has joined hands with Toyota in the past, with the results visible at the SEMA show. So perhaps some of the work seen here will make the transition from pixels to metal.
