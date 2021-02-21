Master the Art of Sliding Sideways with Absolute Drift, Now Free for Download

5 Someone Has Created a Magazine Using Racing Games Footage, And It’s Beyond Cool

While we’re not going to review the game, because after all, you can just hit play in the video embedded at the end of the article to figure out what Absolute Drift is all about, let us tell you one thing: this has nothing to do with Forza or Gran Turismo , as its purpose is to provide an arcade experience through a series of 3 game modes called Driftkhana, Drifting, and Mountain Drifting.There are 34 levels and 6 drift cars, and you can customize them just the way you want. In addition, there are five free-roaming areas where you can test your skills with a wide variety of levels, themes, and other elements that make everything even more challenging.And as a bonus, you also get a killer soundtrack, as the game features over 3 hours of drum & bass and electronic music from C41 and Nyte.So it’s a mix of arcade drifting and awesome music, all available even for PCs with older hardware configurations.But the good news is that you no longer have to pay the $9.99 typical price for Absolute Drift, as Epic Games is offering the game completely free of charge in the Epic Store this week. Absolute Drift comes alongside Rage 2 as the two free games the company is offering until February 25, so if you want to get it today, you know what you have to do.As a side note, even if you don’t want to play the game today but might want to do it at some point in the future, just install the Epic Store and claim Absolute Drift for PC as part of this offer. Once added to the library, you can download it at any point without any charge.