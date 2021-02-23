Chevrolet Silverado "Black Beauty" Looks Like a Dream in Quick Rendering

If we're talking about a modded truck, chances are the enthusiast behind the project has played with the ride height of the vehicle, either by taking it a tiny bit closer to the sky or helping it become more intimate with the asphalt underneath. Well, the development we have here is part of our rendering-vs-build series. Allow us to explain.
The machine now parked on your screens began life as a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This ex-generation model is the topic of the rendering in the image above. More specifically, as personalizatuauto, the digital label behind the work mentions, the pixel portrait is a dream of the actual vehicle's owner.
As you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, we're talking about a Silverado that comes with a regular cab and a short bed, which is just what the doctor ordered for a road-biased build (the configuration helps with keeping the scale footprint in check). As for the nickname we used in the tile, it's obviously owed to the dominant shade of the vehicle.
There's a side exhaust present, and one can argue this allows the V8 voice of the vehicle to be brought closer to the ears of the one behind the wheels.
And while it appears that the real-world Chevy would still need a few extra pieces to match the one in the rendering, this is what dreams are all about.
The bed-gifted machine now talks to the road via a set of custom wheels that feature a simple seven-spoke design, with the white branding on the sidewalls of the Toyo Tires acting as an attention magnet.
Lurking beneath the wheels of the digital proposal, which is portrayed on the streets of Rome, we find Wilwood stopping hardware, and it's difficult not to notice the red calipers.
Moving over to the tail of the vehicle showed in the rendering, there's a spoiler that manages to achieve a significant visual result without serious effort.
