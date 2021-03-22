Chevrolet Corvette "White Walker" Looks Like a Downforce Monster in Sharp Render

With more and more builds reaching our social media feeds daily, what does it take for, say, a Corvette project to stand out? Well, the C4 generation, which was the first massive step towards the experience delivered by the modern Corvettes, can serve as a brilliant starting point for such a project. That's the case with the virtual build sitting in front of us, which seems to propose an extremely efficient stopwatch weapon.
From a distance, there's a single element that talks about this Chevy's extreme lap time dedication, and that's obviously the massive wing, which reminds us of none other than the Koenigsegg Jesko.
Given how the Swedish hypercar is linked to its wing, a solid panel, supposedly made of carbon, has replaced the rear window. And with the white finish of the said piece, the vehicle's entire appearance is changed in a form-follows-function way. And yes, the mechanical monster appearance led to us to use the nickname in the title above.
The same type of approach is used for the lower front fascia, which, just like the rear license plate area, seems to accommodate some sort of sensors—perhaps we're dealing with certain autonomous driving hardware à la Cyberpunk 2077.
And since we've moved on to the posterior of the 'Vette, we'll also mention the LED taillights, as well as the diffuser-style pieces adorning the underside of the car. The latter element's aero might is matched by the side skirt extensions.
The custom wheels, which steer clear of the super-sized take used for many car show-destined builds, still act as attention magnets, not least thanks to their massive lips. Oh, and the front units are barely contained by elongated overfenders.
As for the background of these images, digital artist Tiutiunikoff went for a sci-fi approach, which adds quite a bit of visual drama.
Given how the Swedish hypercar is linked to its wing, a solid panel, supposedly made of carbon, has replaced the rear window. And with the white finish of the said piece, the vehicle's entire appearance is changed in a form-follows-function way. And yes, the mechanical monster appearance led to us to use the nickname in the title above.
The same type of approach is used for the lower front fascia, which, just like the rear license plate area, seems to accommodate some sort of sensors—perhaps we're dealing with certain autonomous driving hardware à la Cyberpunk 2077.
And since we've moved on to the posterior of the 'Vette, we'll also mention the LED taillights, as well as the diffuser-style pieces adorning the underside of the car. The latter element's aero might is matched by the side skirt extensions.
The custom wheels, which steer clear of the super-sized take used for many car show-destined builds, still act as attention magnets, not least thanks to their massive lips. Oh, and the front units are barely contained by elongated overfenders.
As for the background of these images, digital artist Tiutiunikoff went for a sci-fi approach, which adds quite a bit of visual drama.